Political parties’ odds of winning Sussex seats at the general election have been revealed.

The data has been compiled by leading odds comparison site Oddschecker and suggests there could be a few changes after voters go to the polls on July 4.

Among the biggest surprises predicted by bookies is Chichester – which has been held by the Conservatives for 100 years – electing a Labour MP.

While the odds suggest other Tory seats – including Crawley and the two Worthing constituencies – could turn red, they also predict the Conservatives holding several, such as Bexhill & Battle, Horsham and Mid Sussex, and winning in newly created constituencies East Grinstead & Uckfield and Sussex Weald.

General election odds for Sussex constituencies have been revealed (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

And they predict the Lib Dems taking back Lewes, which they lost in 2010, and Eastbourne, a seat which has been closely contested by the Lib Dems and Tories over many years.

Here are the odds according to Oddschecker for all the Sussex constituencies, and the implied probability of winning given by the respective odds:-

Arundel & South Downs: Conservative 1/2, 60.2%; Labour 13/8, 34.4%; Reform UK 33/1, 2.6%; Lib Dem 40/1, 2.2%; Green 150/1, 0.6%

Bexhill & Battle: Conservative 2/5, 63.2%; Labour 7/4, 32.2%; Reform UK 28/1; 3%; Lib Dem 100/1, 0.9%; Green 125/1, 0.7%

Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven: Labour 1/200, 94.6%; Conservative 33/1, 2.8%; Green 80/1, 1.1%; Reform UK 125/1, 0.75%; Lib Dem 125/1, 0.75%

Brighton Pavilion: Green 4/6, 52.7%; Labour 11/10, 41.8%; Conservative 20/1, 4.2%; Lib Dem 100/1, 0.9%; Reform UK 200/1, 0.4%

Chichester: Labour 10/11, 47.9%; Conservative 2/1, 30.5%; Lib Dem 7/2, 20.3%; Reform UK 100/1, 0.9%; Green 250/1, 0.4%

Crawley: Labour, 1/6 76/6%; Conservative 4/1, 17.8%; Reform UK 20/1, 4.3%; Lib Dem 125/1, 0.65%; Green 125/1, 0.65%

Eastbourne: Lib Dem 2/13, 77.5%; Conservative 5/1, 14.9%; Labour 16/1, 5.3%; Reform UK 50/1, 1.8%; Green 200/1, 0.5%

East Grinstead & Uckfield: Conservative 2/7, 69.3%; Labour 11/4, 23.8; Lib Dem 25/1, 3.4%; Reform UK 33/1, 2.6%; Green 100/1, 0.9%

East Worthing & Shoreham: Labour 2/9, 73.3%; Conservative 3/1, 22.4%; Reform UK 28/1, 3%; Lib Dem 125/1, 0.7%, Green 150/1, 0.6%

Hastings & Rye: Labour 1/12, 85.1%; Conservative 7/1, 11.5%; Reform UK 50/1, 1.8%; Lib Dem 100/1, 0.9%; Green 150/1, 0.7%

Horsham: Conservative 5/6, 48%; Labour 5/2, 25.2%; Lib Dem 1/4, 23.5%; Reform UK 28/1, 3%; Green 250/1, 0.3%

Hove & Portslade: Labour 1/200, 93.9%; Conservative 40/1, 2.3%; Reform UK 40/1, 2.3%; Lib Dem 100/1, 0.9%; Green 150/1, 0.6%

Lewes: Lib Dem 1/3, 67.8%; Conservative 9/4, 27.8%; Labour 25/1, 3.4%; Reform UK 200/1, 0.5%; Green 200/1, 0.5%

Mid Sussex: Conservative 8/13, 55.6%; Labour 5/2, 25.7%; Lib Dem 9/2, 16.3%; Reform UK 50/1, 1.8%; Green 150/1, 0.6%

Sussex Weald: Conservative 1/2, 59.9%; Labour 7/4, 32.7%; Reform UK 16/1, 5.3%; Lib Dem 50/1, 1.8%; Green 250/1, 0.3%