'British farming needs reform' says Reform UK Hastings and Rye candidate

As we approach the crucial general election on July 4, Lucian Fernando, Reform UK’s parliamentary candidate for Hastings and Rye, has announced a comprehensive plan to revitalise British agriculture.

This bold strategy aims to provide a much-needed boost to farmers and ensure the country’s food security.

Critical Reforms Needed in the First 100 Days:

Lucian Fernando, Reform UK Parliamentary Candidate for Hastings and Rye.

Increase the farming budget to £3 billion. Reform The UK is committed to increasing the farming budget to £3 billion, with a strong focus on supporting smaller farms. We aim to keep farmland actively used, bring young people into farming, and boost the rural economy and culture through increased innovation and diversification. Our plan will help farmers continue farming instead of paying them to leave or retire.

Scrap climate-related farming subsidies. Productive land must be farmed. We oppose using prime agricultural land for solar farms or rewilding. Current subsidies will be replaced with direct payments, and we will prevent Natural England from taking actions that harm farmers.

Protect Country Sports Country sports play a significant role in boosting rural jobs, communities, and local economies while aiding in environmental conservation. Reform UK will protect these activities to ensure continued investment in our rural areas.

Subsequent Reforms:

Stop supermarket price fixing. We will grant powers to the Competitions and Markets Authority to ensure fair pricing practices and help farmers sell their produce directly to the public. Changes to planning laws will support farm shops with zero business rates.

Buy British, Buy Quality Reform The UK targets a 70% self-sufficiency rate in food production to ensure food security. We propose that taxpayer-funded organisations source 75% of their food from the UK, with clear labelling for consumer choice. We will also boost smaller food processors and abattoirs through tax breaks and other incentives.

Farming, Not Form Filling Many farmers spend over 15 hours a week on paperwork. Reform UK will cut red tape from HMRC and the British Cattle Movement Service, allowing farmers to focus on their essential work rather than administrative burdens.

Lucian Fernando stated: "British farming is the backbone of our nation, and it's time we give our farmers the support and respect they deserve. Reform UK is dedicated to implementing these critical reforms to secure our agricultural future and strengthen our rural communities."