General Election 2024: Collyer's host hustings for Horsham electoral candidates

By Becky BournContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:54 BST
Collyer’s welcomed the Horsham candidates for a pre-election hustings at a packed Duckering Hall on Friday (June 21).

Representatives took part in a lively debate, expertly chaired by Kev Coomber, subject leader for government and politics.

Key issues focused on included: education, the environment, housing, immigration, the national health service, and security.

Kev Coomber was delighted: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable and professional hustings. Huge thanks to the students who helped organise the event and to those who posed searching questions.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell said: “I was really impressed with the quality of the students’ questions and how they enabled the candidates to explain their policies.”

