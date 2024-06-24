Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collyer’s welcomed the Horsham candidates for a pre-election hustings at a packed Duckering Hall on Friday (June 21).

Representatives took part in a lively debate, expertly chaired by Kev Coomber, subject leader for government and politics.

Key issues focused on included: education, the environment, housing, immigration, the national health service, and security.

Kev Coomber was delighted: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable and professional hustings. Huge thanks to the students who helped organise the event and to those who posed searching questions.”