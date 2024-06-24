General Election 2024: Collyer's host hustings for Horsham electoral candidates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Representatives took part in a lively debate, expertly chaired by Kev Coomber, subject leader for government and politics.
Key issues focused on included: education, the environment, housing, immigration, the national health service, and security.
Kev Coomber was delighted: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable and professional hustings. Huge thanks to the students who helped organise the event and to those who posed searching questions.”
Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell said: “I was really impressed with the quality of the students’ questions and how they enabled the candidates to explain their policies.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.