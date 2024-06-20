General Election 2024 in Brighton and Hove: Gaza conflict dominates Hove and Portslade hustings event

Hove hustings l-r Martin Hess, Reform UK, Peter Kyle, Labour, Seb Royle, Platform 9 founder, Sophie Broadbent, Green, Michael Wang, Liberal Democrat, Tanushka Marah, Independent

Five of the six candidates standing for election in the Hove and Portslade constituency faced a grilling from voters at an event hosted by co-working space business Platform 9.

Questions covered several topics including the conflict in Gaza, youth homelessness, the two-child benefit cap, the Equalities Act and immigration. Gaza dominated a third of the event’s 110-minute running time.

More than 200 people went along to event at Platform 9’s premises at Hove Town Hall last night (Monday 17 June).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative candidate Carline Deal did not attend. In a statement, she said that the election had been called at short notice and she would be attending one event, the Jewish community hustings.

Platform 9 founder Seb Royale chaired the event last night and asked candidates: “What is your position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and what steps would you or your party take to support a peaceful resolution?

“How would you ensure that our country plays a constructive role in promoting human rights and stability in the whole region going forward?”

The Liberal Democrat candidate Michael Wang, 29, an immigration lawyer, said that what happened to the Israeli victims of the 7 October attacks was “horrible” and what has happened since was a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the Liberal Democrats called for an immediate ceasefire before Labour and the Conservatives and would recognise the state of Palestine.

Mr Wang said: “We will make sure our existing laws are implemented by the government properly. Our laws say we must not export UK-made arms to places where civilians might be killed or injured.

“There are exports because of the government’s interpretation of these laws. We are in favour of a two-state solution because it is the only way towards peace in the region.”

Independent candidate Tanushka Marah, 49, a theatre director, said that the conflict in Gaza had been going on for 76 years and was the reason why she is standing for election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Marah said: “I can’t sleep at night because of what is happening, I speak for many people who are physically ill when people talk about this being over there. Think about this as a human being.

“If all the children who go to primary school in Brighton and Hove were counted, that is the amount of children who are dead or missing in Gaza.”

Reform UK candidate Michael Hess, 64, a former IT executive and investor in small and start-up businesses, said that the recent war started after the massacre on 7 October which was “beyond comprehension”.

He said that Hamas should be excluded from talks because they want to wipe Israel from the face of the earth, and the international community should be involved but Israel’s occupation of the West Bank made negotiations difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hess said: “It’s tragic to see what’s happening to poor innocent people in Gaza but they (Hamas) must have known what they were doing. I think it was calculated.”

Green candidate Sophie Broadbent said that her party had called for a ceasefire within days of the Hamas attacks and the response from Israel.

Ms Broadbent said: “It’s hard because I don’t want to go into how I feel about it. I’m a mother, when I see images of children and what happened it’s horrifying.

“We need to find a political solution and the practical things we can do to make change happen. That means working together, ending the arms sales, dismantling weaponry across the board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour candidate Peter Kyle, 53, said that Israel had a right to retrieve hostages, to secure its borders and keep its citizens safe but to act with restraint.

He said that the conflict would stop instantly if Hamas released the hostages that it is still holding since the 7 October attack.

Mr Kyle said: “In Parliament, I voted for a permanent ceasefire that leads to a two-state solution set of negotiations, a permanent settlement to the challenges.

“I voted for recognising the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in all matters both in the jurisdiction of Gaza and the jurisdiction of Israel and recognising and respecting any judgments that come from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience members asked Mr Kyle about his membership of the Labour Friends of Israel and he said that he supported socialist and left-wing parties in countries around the world where there are right-wing governments.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service posted on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) as the debate happened. The posts can be viewed all together here.

The General Election is on Thursday 4 July, with polling stations open from 7am until 10pm.