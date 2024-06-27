Ai Steve4 Pavilion candidate 2024

Eight candidates are standing for election to Parliament to represent the Brighton Pavilion constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The eight candidates are Steve AI (Independent), Sian Berry (Green), Carl Buckfield (SDP), Tom Gray (Labour), Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK), Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat), Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) and Sarah Webster (Conservative).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from the Independent candidate Steve AI, aka Steve Endacott, 59, an entrepreneur and businessman.

Steve Endacott - Steve AI Brighton Pavilion 2024 Standing 23 04 25

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

The real Steve Endacott is semi-retired and a passionate “practical green” advocate, determined to contribute to tackling climate change, who believes the current political structure is broken.

He is creating the Smarter UK Party to reinvent democracy using AI technology to allow direct connection to his constituents so a team of local creators can create policies while a separate team of validators vote to ensure they make sense to the average constituent.

The mission statement is: “Policies for the people by the people.”

Steve is a successful businessman who can bring his extensive commercial and technology experience to the government.

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

For energy companies, the emphasis is on clean energy through the expansion of nuclear energy via Rolls-Royce micro power stations and refurbishment of existing facilities, carbon extraction at gas power stations and easier installation of land-based wind power by changing planning laws.

Railways would see a shift to airline-style pricing for better capacity utilisation and revenue management, coupled with efforts to increase reliability and reduce strikes.

Royal Mail would pivot to parcels, leveraging AI for efficiency, recognising the decline in traditional mail due to digital communication. Water companies would be renationalised to enable necessary investments.

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Smarter UK proposes to implement a tax on vacant properties to discourage underutilisation of second homes and motivate owners to offer them for rent, either partially or fully.

While advocating for rental agreements that protect tenants, we emphasise the need for a balanced approach that encourages landlords to invest in the rental market, thereby increasing housing availability in areas of shortage.

Furthermore, we support the stringent licensing of Airbnb holiday lets by local councils, with particular restrictions in regions like Brighton where there is a scarcity of affordable housing.

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

Smarter UK proposes significant reforms to promote honesty and efficiency in governance and healthcare.

They advocate increasing national insurance tax from 8 per cent to 12 per cent, dedicating the additional revenue to a 15-year infrastructure fund managed by a cross-party board to enhance NHS and educational facilities. Technologically, they plan to

implement AI doctor’s receptionists to handle multiple appointment bookings simultaneously

expand video conferencing to reduce the need for in-person medical visits

develop AI health passports that include comprehensive medical histories for quicker diagnosis

increase pharmacy roles in handling routine prescriptions to alleviate doctor visit requirements

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

Smarter UK’s fundamental view is that we need to focus on “killing fewer people”.

The situations in Gaza and Ukraine are intricate and challenging to resolve.

We advocate for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilian lives and promote a peaceful resolution.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, we support a political solution over the continued militarisation of the region.

Rather than escalating arms supplies, we encourage even more stringent sanctions to exert political pressure on Russia to cease hostilities.

Do you support the Royal Mail plans for Patcham Court Farm despite the threat posed to the aquifer there that provides much of the drinking water for Brighton and Hove?

Smarter UK firmly opposes the utilisation of Patcham Court Farm, citing significant environmental concerns.

Despite the appealing 50 per cent reduction in HGV traffic that this site might offer, the necessary electrification and modernisation of the fleet can be implemented at alternative locations.

Crucially, Patcham Court Farm presents a documented risk of flooding and potential contamination of the Brighton aquifer.

Given these risks, we advocate a thorough exploration of other underutilised sites that may not currently be owned by the local council but offer safer and more sustainable options for development.

