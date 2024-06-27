General Election 2024: Meet the Reform UK candidate for Brighton Pavilion - Mark Mulvihill

Mark Mulvihill Reform UK Pavilion 2024

Eight candidates are standing for election to Parliament to represent the Brighton Pavilion constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The eight candidates are Steve AI (Independent), Siân Berry (Green), Carl Buckfield (SDP), Tom Gray (Labour), Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK), Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat), Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) and Sarah Webster (Conservative).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from the Reform UK Mark Mulvihill, 43, an advanced paramedic practitioner who also runs an event medical business.

…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

I have always had an interest in politics and want to truly make a difference to people’s lives.

Life experiences count for a lot in the role as an MP and having worked in many industries since the age of 16 my life has certainly been interesting to say the least.

But importantly it’s vital to listen to your constituents, accept that there will be differences of opinions and have the voice to raise the issues that matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But most importantly don’t make promises that cannot be kept, be honest and, importantly, do as you say you’re going to do.

…

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

Water should be brought back under government control. Water companies have got away with providing an unacceptable service while profiting and yet the public are having to deal with sewage in our streets, rivers and seas.

Household utilities such as electricity should be VAT-free to help reduce people’s outgoings and fuel duty reduced by 20p to help the hard-working reduce the cost of their commute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have recently requested a meeting with Network Rail to get a better and broader understanding of their work, how they plan to make the railways greener and more cost-efficient for the user.

…

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Some of the first things I will do is work with the local authority to ensure we have an updated brownfield site list as well as properties that are empty or in disrepair to ensure that this is used for housing stock as well as affordable housing while protecting our valuable green spaces and farmers’ fields.

There also needs to be more support for those facing housing difficulties and I would like to see a system set up to help those get out of debt. This ensures in the long term people will be able to be more financially secure.

…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

This is a big issue for me and one that I intend to work to fix. Working in the NHS I see what works and what doesn’t. I see the wastage on a daily basis and it really is shocking. Dealing with this would be a major step.

If elected and in line with party policy, I will work to reduce NHS waiting times. While this will include the use of the private sector, the NHS will always be free at the point of use.

Frontline NHS staff and social care staff to be exempt from basic rate of tax for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental health is also an essential area that needs change and reform and must be addressed urgently.

…

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

An immediate ceasefire needs to be addressed as the loss of human life is never acceptable. However, for a solution this needs to be addressed cross-party and an agreement agreed.

…

Do you support the Royal Mail plans for Patcham Court Farm despite the threat posed to the aquifer there that provides much of the drinking water for Brighton and Hove?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No, I do not support these plans and if elected will become fully involved to try to ensure this does not proceed.

…