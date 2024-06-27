General Election 2024: Meet the SDP candidate for Brighton Pavilion - Carl Buckfield

Carl Buckfield SDP Pavilion 2024

Eight candidates are standing for election to Parliament to represent the Brighton Pavilion constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The eight candidates are Steve AI (Independent), Siân Berry (Green), Carl Buckfield (SDP), Tom Gray (Labour), Mark Mulvihill (Reform UK), Ashley Ridley (Liberal Democrat), Citizen Skwith (Official Monster Raving Loony) and Sarah Webster (Conservative).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Carl Buckfield, 34, a lecturer in psychology. He tweets @CBuck_SDP.

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

Like most people, I have become disillusioned with our broken political system. There is no choice between the four main parties.

No matter which of them you vote for, you get failed neoliberal economics, indifference, unfettered immigration and contempt towards the “benighted” working class. I was left with no choice but to represent myself.

The SDP share my values and commonsense policies which appeal to most of the country.

I am qualified because I will put the constituents first. I will not be a surrogate decision-maker for them but listen to what they want and take it to Parliament.

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

I would fight for

1) natural monopolies such as railways, water, gas and electricity to be brought under public ownership to help lower bills by profits returning to us.

2) expenditure on heat pumps, insulation, household solar panel systems and double/triple glazing by registered suppliers to be tax-deductible at the basic rate

3) British-built and owned nuclear power stations because, as we saw during the early days of Russia’s war on Ukraine, energy prices sky-rocketed when there was a lack of gas supply

Nuclear energy is the only solution for abundant, clean, safe and cheap energy.

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Extortionate rents and house prices are due to too much demand with not enough supply.

I would fight for

1) a minimum of 100,000 social houses built per year, with married British families and veterans given priority in housing allocation, and after the social housing stock has been replenished, the “right to buy” will be introduced with the proviso every house sold is replaced one-to-one.

2) a moratorium on buy-to-let mortgages and coastal communities will have restrictions on second homes and holiday lets

3) a reduction of net migration to 50,000 per annum and a generation-long cessation of mass immigration

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

I would fight for

1) establishing specialist clinical universities to train British citizens in medicine and nursing to satisfy the workforce requirements

2) special measures for GP surgeries with waiting times in the bottom decile

3) a National Care Service to organise, implement and fund social care throughout the country to provide a good-quality, comprehensive service

4) NHS management and overheads to be reduced, with the savings returned to frontline care

5) families who accommodate a parent over 80 in the same dwelling to be entitled to deduct 100 per cent of the cost of state-funded care services from taxation

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

As the SDP is a small party, we are unlikely to have any effect influencing conflicts in the Middle East.

We more concerned with national issues – fixing our own problems at home.

I fully condemn the abhorrent attack by the terrorist organisation Hamas on October 7 and fully support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

I am equally disgusted and moved by the tragic loss of life of innocent Palestinians and Israelis. I support the hostages being released followed by a bilateral ceasefire and a peaceful two-state solution.

Do you support the Royal Mail plans for Patcham Court Farm despite the threat posed to the aquifer there that provides much of the drinking water for Brighton and Hove?

No. Britain has suffered too much water contamination and nature degradation. I am against adding to this burden.

The SDP want to clean up our rivers by setting up capital investments targets to prevent sewage discharges and robust enforcement of all water pollution regulations.

I support finding innovative methods of delivering post, fit for modern Brighton.

