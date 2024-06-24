General Election candidate profile: Martin Hess

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Hove and Portslade have a handful of candidates, some of whom are new to the campaign trail.

One such candidate, who may be new to the political race but is certainly not new to the area, is lifelong Hovarian Martin Hess, who is standing for the new Reform UK party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hess was a lifelong Conservative member but like many people found himself disillusioned and politically homeless four years ago, when the Tories restricted freedoms for months on end.

Reform UK candidate for Hove and Portslade, Martin Hess.

He commented: “As a lover of freedom, I felt the continued lockdown of the country was unnecessary and ruinous to the future of our country in so many ways. The way that the state and all the levers of power worked together to frighten the population into submission has left a lasting negative impression on me.

“The Tories have totally lost their way. They have made our country a much worse place in which to live. A Labour government will make it even worse.

“I don’t see myself as a politician but rather a very concerned citizen of the UK. I am very worried about the direction the country has taken and will continue to take if we don’t make dramatic changes to our direction of travel. That is why I am standing for the Reform UK party, which is the only party with the clarity and courage to put us back on the right path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hess grew up in Hove and went to Cardinal Newman School. His education continued at the London School of Economics with a career path in the IT industry involving large companies such as IBM and HP, as well as smaller companies and start up tech businesses. He is now an adviser to several tech businesses.

Although Hove has been his home for most of his life, Hess says: “It’s a great place to live but could be so much better if we didn’t have a Green or Labour-run council focusing on the wrong things.”

Hess believes in a vibrant enterprise-led economy, with low taxation and rewards for those in work. He is concerned with the high level of immigration and while he agrees some immigration is good, it needs to be significantly reduced as public services cannot cope and it is also seriously jeopardising social cohesion.

He also wants to see the police being overhauled with priorities focused on tougher knife crime, burglary, shop-lifting and general thuggish anti-social behaviour. Hess is against the woke ideology, is concerned about safe spaces for women and girls, and doesn’t believe net zero has been properly thought through. He advocates for the NHS to be reformed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad