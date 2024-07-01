'It’s us or the Lib Dems now' says Reform’s Teresa
As a second opinion poll shows Reform UK levelling with the Tories, Reform UK’s candidate in Chichester Teresa De Santis says the local race here is now between her and the Liberal Democrats.
The Redfield and Wilton poll shows Reform catching up with the Tories on 18 percent - 17 points behind Labour who are the front runners, with the Lib Dems trailing in fourth place.
"This is no surprise for us in Chichester," says Teresa,
"Gillian Keegan’s 21,000 Tory majority has dissolved like the morning mist and the race here is now between the Lib Dems and we in Reform
"Any small ‘c’ conservative shouldn’t waste their votes on the Tories who have betrayed Britain and failed so spectacularly but should switch to the only party pledged to change things for the better- Reform"
