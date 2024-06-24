Lib Dems announce £10m plan to recruit new Sewage Inspectors
The Liberal Democrats have announced plans to increase the number of water inspections after sewage was dumped 2,645 times in 2023 in waterways in Sussex Weald.
The party has pledged £10 million per year to deliver new water quality inspectors, as part of an ambition to recruit at least one hundred new ‘sewage-busters’.
The new water quality inspectors would work for the party’s new water regulator, the Clean Water Authority, giving it the capacity to deliver unannounced inspections, ensuring water firms cannot cover up pollution.
Under the party’s plans, the water regulator Ofwat would be replaced with a new Clean Water Authority which would take on relevant powers to inspect and clean up waterways in England from the Environment Agency.
Liberal Democrat spokesperson Danielle Newson said: “It is a scandal that the Conservative party has allowed water firms to mark their own homework and waterways across Wealden have suffered as a result.
“A new wave of sewage busters will ensure no water company gets away with polluting our treasured rivers, lakes and coastlines.
“Liberal Democrats will hire new sewage-busting inspectors to clamp down on sewage dumping and put a stop to this dreadful scandal.”
Liberal Democrats are pledging an extra £10 million to the new Clean Water Authority to hire the new sewage inspectors.
