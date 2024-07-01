Mims Davies gets out and about in Ashurst Wood

By Mims DaviesContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages,was out in Ashurst Wood with Cllr Belsey at the weekend.

"It's great to be out in Ashurst Wood again delivering leaflets and speaking to residents alongside Cllr John Belsey," she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm committed to improving the lives of local residents. We live in a special area that we all enjoy and must protect.

Mims Davies and Cllr Belsey in Ashurst Wood.Mims Davies and Cllr Belsey in Ashurst Wood.
Mims Davies and Cllr Belsey in Ashurst Wood.

"From dog walks in Ashdown Forest with my little man TJ, to enjoying our local parks, pubs, great local produce from the farmers markets and Sussex produce including beer, wine and cider.

"My family and I love our area just like you do, and I am determined to preserve and protect it for our future generations to live, work, visit and enjoy.

"Vote Mims on July 4!"

Related topics:UckfieldEast GrinsteadSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.