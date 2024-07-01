Mims Davies gets out and about in Ashurst Wood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages,was out in Ashurst Wood with Cllr Belsey at the weekend.

"It's great to be out in Ashurst Wood again delivering leaflets and speaking to residents alongside Cllr John Belsey," she said.

"I'm committed to improving the lives of local residents. We live in a special area that we all enjoy and must protect.

Mims Davies and Cllr Belsey in Ashurst Wood.

"From dog walks in Ashdown Forest with my little man TJ, to enjoying our local parks, pubs, great local produce from the farmers markets and Sussex produce including beer, wine and cider.

"My family and I love our area just like you do, and I am determined to preserve and protect it for our future generations to live, work, visit and enjoy.