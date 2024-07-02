Mims Davies joined by County Cllr Roy Galley in Danehill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, was pleased to be joined by County Cllr Roy Galley in Danehill recently.

"I was very pleased to be back in the beautiful Danehill again this morning joined by East Sussex County Councillor, Roy Galley," said Mims.

"We we here not long ago at the monthly tea and coffee get together - with amazing gluten free cake I must add! I highly recommend joining as it really does bring the community together.

"Cllr Roy Galley and I were having a conversation about the brilliant pubs in Danehill, such as the Coach and Horses where I spent my birthday last year, and we both remembered The Crocodile - does anyone remember this fantastic pub?

"I came into politics to be a part of the local community and make an impact.

"I believe in working positively together to make change and with two great towns and so many wonderful and diverse villages full of community spirit, it's crucial we support our varied economy and thriving way of life.