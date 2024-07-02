Mims Davies joined by County Cllr Roy Galley in Danehill
and live on Freeview channel 276
"I was very pleased to be back in the beautiful Danehill again this morning joined by East Sussex County Councillor, Roy Galley," said Mims.
"We we here not long ago at the monthly tea and coffee get together - with amazing gluten free cake I must add! I highly recommend joining as it really does bring the community together.
"Cllr Roy Galley and I were having a conversation about the brilliant pubs in Danehill, such as the Coach and Horses where I spent my birthday last year, and we both remembered The Crocodile - does anyone remember this fantastic pub?
"I came into politics to be a part of the local community and make an impact.
"I believe in working positively together to make change and with two great towns and so many wonderful and diverse villages full of community spirit, it's crucial we support our varied economy and thriving way of life.
"Vote Conservative. Vote Mims on Thursday, July 4."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.