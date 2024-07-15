Mims Davies MP joins first Parliamentary reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP was thrilled to join the Food and Drink Federation’s Parliamentary Reception in the first week of the new Parliament alongside fellow MPs, Lords and guests.

This brilliant reception provided Mims with an opportunity to hear from senior leaders of the food and drink industry discussing what support they may need moving forward and how Mims can help.

FDF represents the UK’s food and drink manufacturing sector, contributing £38 billion to the UK economy and employing almost half a million people across the UK, in all regions and nations.

The industry is present in every region and every nation of the UK, employing nearly 500,000 people who work tirelessly to produce the fantastic range of food and drink that everyone, everywhere can enjoy every day. From cereals and yoghurts, to condiments, snacks and soft drinks, the sector makes a wide variety of affordable, delicious and nutritious products, including some of the world’s favourite brands.

Mims Davies MP joins the Food and Drink Federation’s Parliamentary Reception.

Mims Davies MP said: “I was very pleased to attend The Food and Drink Federation’s Parliamentary Reception last week - my first Parliamentary Reception as MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.

"I was very pleased to hear from small businesses and large companies about how important the sector is to our economy and the crucial role they play.

"Indeed, the food and drink industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK and the bedrock of our economy. As a constituency MP I have been proud to support this sector from organising Business Breakfasts in the Constituency, to showcasing local food and drink talent in Parliament.

"I am also thrilled to share we are currently planning our next Business Breakfast in the constituency and our next event Parliamentary Reception for local businesses to showcase and launch their amazing local products.

"If you are a local business and would like to join my Parliamentary Reception 'A Taste from Across EGU' and have your products showcased in Parliament to MPs, Lords, staff special guests and more - please do get in touch.”