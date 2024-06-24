Mims Davies on BBC Politics South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, appeared on BBC Politics South East recently.

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "I was thrilled to be on BBC Politics South East last weekend discussing important issues affecting residents in East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages.

"Starting with pot holes which is of course a huge topic of concern and Labour's disastrous plan to fix them by delaying the popular Arundel Bypass which residents from all over the South East have been waiting decades for.

Mims Davies on BBC Politics Southeast.

"The hugely negative impact delaying this bypass will have on all our residents, especially our smaller villages, is simply not acceptable and the more rat runs we will have which can cause more speeding and dangerous driving and put residents' safety at risk.

"Meanwhile, the Conservatives are planning to spend £8.3 billion to fix potholes, on top of both East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council having more money to do this and ensure roads are safe and usable for all residents and road users.

"We also discussed what we can do to help younger people and as a mum of two teenage girls, this is definitely close to my heart.

"During my time at DWP I set up 140 youth hubs for the under 25s for the complex needs and transition into adulthood which can be so difficult, the Kickstart Scheme which was funded by the Chancellor at the time and now Prime Minister which saw 163,000 people through DWP working with the FSB, the Chambers and local businesses getting more young people into work.

"There is more to come that is in the recently launched Conservative Manifesto such as more walk-ins, more training opportunities and more help in schools, but it's crucial young people know there is help already out there for them and built in to our programmes at DWP too.

"Young people's mental health in particular suffered massively during the Pandemic and that is why we are planning even more walk-ins where younger people can go to feel safe with trusted adults to help them.

"I was in Blackburn recently seeing how the community, business, and local partnerships and the Youth Hubs we set up work. It is crucial we're making it easier for young people - including getting on the housing ladder. Young people need to know most importantly, where to go to get the help if they need it.

"Ending on a slightly lighter topic - we had to of course discuss the Euros - come on England!