Mims Davies PPC speaks with residents in Haywards Heath, Barcombe and East Grinstead

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages, spoke to residents in Haywards Heath, Barcombe, and East Grinstead recently.

She said: "A great day with the team today in the blazing heat speaking to local residents.

"We started in Haywards Heath, then Barcombe, then East Grinstead - working our way round our wonderful new constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and villages. Sunglasses and sun cream definitely needed

Mims Davies speaking with residents.

"I’ve been working hard as an MP for four years in our area and would be honoured to carry on fighting for residents on local issues including:

Protecting our high streets and boosting the local economy

Creating more jobs and backing local businesses

Improving rail links and accessibility for all

Keeping car parking free in Uckfield

Protecting our green spaces