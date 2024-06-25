Mims Davies PPC speaks with residents in Haywards Heath, Barcombe and East Grinstead
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages, spoke to residents in Haywards Heath, Barcombe, and East Grinstead recently.
She said: "A great day with the team today in the blazing heat speaking to local residents.
"We started in Haywards Heath, then Barcombe, then East Grinstead - working our way round our wonderful new constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and villages. Sunglasses and sun cream definitely needed
"I’ve been working hard as an MP for four years in our area and would be honoured to carry on fighting for residents on local issues including:
- Protecting our high streets and boosting the local economy
- Creating more jobs and backing local businesses
- Improving rail links and accessibility for all
- Keeping car parking free in Uckfield
- Protecting our green spaces
" Vote Mims on July 4 "
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.