Mims Davies speaks to residents in Uckfield

By Mims DaviesContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mims Davies was back in Uckfield speaking to residents ahead of the Hustings last night

Mims Davies PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, said: "Back in the lovely and very busy Uckfield at the train station speaking to residents.

"I will be back here Sunday night, tonight, for the Hustings taking place which I’m looking forward to and I believe all the candidates will be attending!

Mims Davies spoke with residents in Uckfield.

"I’ll also be joining another Hustings in East Grinstead next week as well.

"Postal votes are landing as we speak, so if you’re a postal voter and you haven’t received yours yet, make sure to contact the elections office at your local council who will be able to help.

"I’ll say if you are out and about, don’t forget your sunscreen because it is blazing hot!

!Vote Conservative. Vote Mims."

