Mims Davies speaks to residents in Uckfield
Mims Davies was back in Uckfield speaking to residents ahead of the Hustings last night
Mims Davies PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, said: "Back in the lovely and very busy Uckfield at the train station speaking to residents.
"I will be back here Sunday night, tonight, for the Hustings taking place which I’m looking forward to and I believe all the candidates will be attending!
"I’ll also be joining another Hustings in East Grinstead next week as well.
"Postal votes are landing as we speak, so if you’re a postal voter and you haven’t received yours yet, make sure to contact the elections office at your local council who will be able to help.
"I’ll say if you are out and about, don’t forget your sunscreen because it is blazing hot!
!Vote Conservative. Vote Mims."
