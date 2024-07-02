Mims Davies speaks with residents in Newick
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, visited Newick recently and spoke with residents on their concerns
"It was lovely to be back out in Newick speaking with residents," she said.
"As an experienced and knowledgeable candidate, I’m working hard to deliver more for our community.
"During my time in government I was focused on a future of which we can be certain."
As a Minister, Mims delivered on jobs, social mobility, and worked for the most vulnerable in our society. Mims also launched the incredibly important Disability Action Plan and The Lilac Review.
Improving disabled people’s everyday lives and laying out the foundations for longer-term change.
"If re elected, I will continue working hard for residents and doing my best to improve lives," she added.
