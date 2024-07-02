Mims Davies speaks with residents in Newick

By Mims DaviesContributor
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:37 BST
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, visited Newick recently and spoke with residents on their concerns

"It was lovely to be back out in Newick speaking with residents," she said.

"As an experienced and knowledgeable candidate, I’m working hard to deliver more for our community.

Mims Davies PPC in Newick.Mims Davies PPC in Newick.
"During my time in government I was focused on a future of which we can be certain."

As a Minister, Mims delivered on jobs, social mobility, and worked for the most vulnerable in our society. Mims also launched the incredibly important Disability Action Plan and The Lilac Review.

Improving disabled people’s everyday lives and laying out the foundations for longer-term change.

"If re elected, I will continue working hard for residents and doing my best to improve lives," she added.

Remember on Thursday:

Polling stations open 7am - 10pmRemember your photo IDVote Conservative. Vote Mims

