Mims Davies speaks with residents in Sharpthorne

By Mims DaviesContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:40 BST
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, was out with the team at the weekend in the very hilly and sunny Sharpthorne

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "It’s great to be on the doorsteps speaking to residents and delivering leaflets to reach as many people as we can and hear their concerns.

"We live in a lovely area and the environment we live in is precious and we don't want its rural character lost.

Mims Davies with the team in Sharpethorne.Mims Davies with the team in Sharpethorne.
"I understand first time buyers are struggling and new housing must be built, but the right housing in the right place with the right infrastructure.

"My focus is on improved: Better water quality, reliability and preventing future water outages."

