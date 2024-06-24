Mims Davies speaks with residents in Sharpthorne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, was out with the team at the weekend in the very hilly and sunny Sharpthorne

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "It’s great to be on the doorsteps speaking to residents and delivering leaflets to reach as many people as we can and hear their concerns.

"We live in a lovely area and the environment we live in is precious and we don't want its rural character lost.

"I understand first time buyers are struggling and new housing must be built, but the right housing in the right place with the right infrastructure.