Mims Davies speaks with residents in Sharpthorne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, was out with the team at the weekend in the very hilly and sunny Sharpthorne
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "It’s great to be on the doorsteps speaking to residents and delivering leaflets to reach as many people as we can and hear their concerns.
"We live in a lovely area and the environment we live in is precious and we don't want its rural character lost.
"I understand first time buyers are struggling and new housing must be built, but the right housing in the right place with the right infrastructure.
"My focus is on improved: Better water quality, reliability and preventing future water outages."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.