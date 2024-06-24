Mims Davies special guest at 'Pimms with Mims' event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies was the special guest at a 'Pimms with Mims' event for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Candidate, Khobi Vallis

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, said: "What a fabulous Saturday in sunny Saltdean!

"I took a short break from campaigning and was thrilled to be the special guest for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven candidate, Khobi Vallis at the Saltdean Lido, for her 'Pimms with Mims' fundraising event.

Mims Davies in Saltdean with candidate Khobi Vallis.

"Such a lovely place to visit and what a view of the sea. Thank you to everyone who joined us and supported Khobi.

"I've known Khobi for a long time and she is a fantastic, hard working candidate.