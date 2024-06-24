Mims Davies special guest at 'Pimms with Mims' event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims Davies was the special guest at a 'Pimms with Mims' event for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Candidate, Khobi Vallis
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, said: "What a fabulous Saturday in sunny Saltdean!
"I took a short break from campaigning and was thrilled to be the special guest for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven candidate, Khobi Vallis at the Saltdean Lido, for her 'Pimms with Mims' fundraising event.
"Such a lovely place to visit and what a view of the sea. Thank you to everyone who joined us and supported Khobi.
"I've known Khobi for a long time and she is a fantastic, hard working candidate.
"I wish her the best of luck."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.