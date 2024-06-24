Mims Davies special guest at 'Pimms with Mims' event

By Mims DaviesContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Mims Davies was the special guest at a 'Pimms with Mims' event for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Candidate, Khobi Vallis

Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield, said: "What a fabulous Saturday in sunny Saltdean!

"I took a short break from campaigning and was thrilled to be the special guest for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven candidate, Khobi Vallis at the Saltdean Lido, for her 'Pimms with Mims' fundraising event.

Mims Davies in Saltdean with candidate Khobi Vallis.Mims Davies in Saltdean with candidate Khobi Vallis.
"Such a lovely place to visit and what a view of the sea. Thank you to everyone who joined us and supported Khobi.

"I've known Khobi for a long time and she is a fantastic, hard working candidate.

"I wish her the best of luck."

