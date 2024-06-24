Mims Davies supports Blowing the Whistle on Domestic Abuse campaign
Mims Davies PPC has given her backing to PCC Katy Bourne OBE on the Blowing the Whistle on Domestic Abuse campaign.
Research shows that domestic abuse incidents can increase during major tournaments.
Major sporting events (and national football tournaments in particular) can create excitement and stir passion amongst fans. Sussex Police is well aware that losing key matches will, unfortunately, lead to huge disappointment which can also be manifested in aggression and violence and, although football itself doesn’t cause domestic abuse, a combination of alcohol and high emotions can often exacerbate existing violent behaviours.
Throughout Euro 24, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne continues to support Sussex Police as they increase their efforts to tackle domestic abuse, carrying out extra reassurance and safeguarding work for those who are most at risk.
This is in addition to the year-round work the Force undertake to keep people safe because the sad reality is that domestic abuse happens all year round.
During the tournament however, officers and specialist support workers will conduct discreet safeguarding visits to people known to be at high risk of domestic abuse and work with community partners to put in place plans to protect them from harm.
Mims Davies PPC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "I absolutely fully support Katy Bourne OBE, our Police and Crime Commissioner's new campaign - Blowing the whistle on domestic abuse.
Do remember you can report to Sussex Police via 101, online, or by calling 999 in an emergency. If you report online, they can show you how to delete it from your web history as well so it can’t be traced.
Additionally, if you call 999 and are unable to speak, remember to press 55 and you will be put through to the police automatically.
Please try to remember, you are not alone. Help and support is here and waiting."
Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne OBE said: “There is never an excuse for domestic abuse and that includes being disappointed about a football result. Perpetrators are never led or forced into being violent and controlling – they choose to be. Their negative behaviours can lead to harmful and life-changing consequences for the partners they supposedly love and cherish.
"In Sussex, we take domestic abuse extremely seriously, with dedicated specialist teams working around the clock to protect vulnerable people. Tackling violence against women and girls is one of my top priorities and to do this effectively, we must tackle the root causes of offender’s behaviours.
"I have financially supported the High Harm Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Unit which identifies and targets the most active and dangerous serial perpetrators of domestic abuse, uncovering and addressing the reasons why they offend. The programme aims to change their behaviours and reduce re-offending.
"Before this unit, there was no specialist partner intervention for those who continually abuse and, as I’ve said before, we can’t expect positive results if we keep doing the same things over and over.
"Earlier this year, Sussex introduced specialist domestic abuse courts. The courts will deal with defendants charged with any domestic abuse offence which would otherwise go to a magistrate’s court. Independent Domestic Violence Advocates will also be present to support and keep victims and survivors informed throughout the prosecution process.”
