Mims Davies thanks Holly - cancer campaigner and nurse - for her support
Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, has thanked Holly - local cancer campaigner and nurse - for her support.
Holly - The Brain Babe, said: "Mims has been there to help me to battle for better understanding of the impact of cancer and we have so much more to do.
"It can affect anybody. I know as a nurse that people really do need to know the early signs and the symptoms and be heard. She will be there to help you with your concerns."
Mims Davies PPC said: "It means so much to have the support of local residents, especially Holly - The Brain Babe, cancer campaigner, and nurse.
"Alongside Jeremy Quin, I have been standing up for residents on GP appointment access as it is essential all of our communities get the health services they need.
"Throughout this time and after countless meetings we've had success in recruiting additional members to both the clinical and non-clinical team. This will result in a welcome increase in the overall number of appointments we are able to offer patients both now and in the coming months.
"Great strides have been taken to better serve patients with care across all three sites. Any enquires we have made as an MP’s Office, on behalf of residents, have been dealt with swiftly and this, in itself, has been a crucial change.
"If re-elected, I will continue this hard work as there is more to be done, with regular meetings and progress to improve patient experience with the team.
" Vote Mims on July 4 "
