Mims Davies tours Handcross High Street's small businesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mims Davies recently toured Handcross High Street's brilliant small businesses from Handcross Butchers to JO.CO. #ShopLocal
Mims Davies, PCC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "Take a tour round the brilliant Handcross High Street with me.
"Full of hard-working small businesses, it's crucial we support them from the Handcross Butchers which was my mum's favourite place to get meat for our Sunday lunch, to the fabulous JO.CO and Handcross Hardware and Craft.
"We need to encourage residents and visitors to use our High Streets and support our local businesses.
"In East Grinstead, the Lib Dem/Independent alliance proposed differential parking charges in Mid Sussex so it would be more expensive to park in EG. On top of charges at Sundays, bank holidays and evenings damaging our local economy and hard-working businesses.
"We all want our economy growing so we can fund and support the services we all rely on. Investing in our community with local jobs and opportunities for all is vital to every generation.
"From a growing but sustainable Gatwick, to backing our farmers, we must deliver progress across all sectors."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.