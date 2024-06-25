Mims Davies tours Handcross High Street's small businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies recently toured Handcross High Street's brilliant small businesses from Handcross Butchers to JO.CO. #ShopLocal

Mims Davies, PCC for East Grinstead and Uckfield said: "Take a tour round the brilliant Handcross High Street with me.

"Full of hard-working small businesses, it's crucial we support them from the Handcross Butchers which was my mum's favourite place to get meat for our Sunday lunch, to the fabulous JO.CO and Handcross Hardware and Craft.

Mims Davies.

"We need to encourage residents and visitors to use our High Streets and support our local businesses.

"In East Grinstead, the Lib Dem/Independent alliance proposed differential parking charges in Mid Sussex so it would be more expensive to park in EG. On top of charges at Sundays, bank holidays and evenings damaging our local economy and hard-working businesses.

"We all want our economy growing so we can fund and support the services we all rely on. Investing in our community with local jobs and opportunities for all is vital to every generation.