Political comment: New MP Alison Bennett calls for emergency health and care budget

This release has been submitted by the Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats

Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has called for an emergency Health and Care Budget, to support local health services on the brink.

Locally, the Liberal Democrats won the Mid Sussex constituency with 40% of the vote and majority of 6,662 over the Conservatives who had previously held the seat since it was created in 1974.

The Liberal Democrats put fixing the NHS and care at the heart of their general election campaign, including calls for more GPs, NHS dentists and staffed hospital beds. The party is now calling for an Emergency Health and Care Budget within the next four weeks, to provide urgent investment for local NHS and social care services.

Alison Bennett, newly elected MP for Mid Sussex.

In Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett has been concerned about the provision of GP places across the constituency. She has met with NHS bosses about the failure to deliver a promised GP surgery in Kings Weald and is now campaigning to ensure adequate GP provision on the Brookleigh development.

Commenting, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, said: “I am incredibly proud of the positive campaign that the Liberal Democrats have run in Mid Sussex, delivering the change that our area was desperately crying out for.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I will work tirelessly for you, to give Mid Sussex the fair deal that we all deserve. That is why I am calling for an emergency Health and Care Budget to fix our NHS brought to its knees by years of Conservative party neglect.

