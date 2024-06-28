Political opinion: Mid Sussex Lib Dem candidate calls for emergency Health and Care Budget to rescue local services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrats. The Liberal Democrats have put saving the NHS at the heart of their manifesto, with bold and ambitious proposals to boost GP numbers by 8,000, end dental deserts, give patients a legal right to start cancer treatment within 62 days of urgent referral, increase the number of staffed hospital beds and to end excessive ambulance handover delays.

The Liberal Democrat manifesto has set out proposals for an extra £9 billion a year of spending on the NHS and care, paid for by asking banks and billionaires to pay their fair share. The new investment in the NHS and care would be funded through additional revenue raised by closing loopholes in Capital Gains Tax exploited by the ultra-wealthy and reversing the Conservative Party’s tax cuts for the big banks.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, said: “Local health services are on their knees. A staggering number of people I talk to on the doorstep have their own stories of not being able to get a GP appointment, register with an NHS dentist, or having been forced to wait for hours in A&E.

“Promised GP surgeries have not been delivered, in east Burgess Hill or south of Haywards Heath. It is essential that people here have convenient access to their doctors, and confidence that when they need to see their GP they don’t need to wait weeks for an appointment.

“Ending the crisis in our NHS has to be the top priority of any government after the election. We must rescue our local health services which have been pushed to the brink by the Conservative party.