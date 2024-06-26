Political opinion: Mims Davies and team joined by Security Minister and Sussex PCC ahead of General Election
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
"It was lovely to be joined in Copthorne yesterday by special guests, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE & Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat MBE VR.
It feels very fitting as Armed Forces Day approaches to be joined by veteran and Minister of State for Security discussing just some of the commitments the Conservatives are and have been making to Veterans' Affairs (under "Johnny Mercer) and Defence.
“The world is an increasingly dangerous place so Conservatives will take bold action to keep the British people safe and our homeland secure.
“We will hit 2.5% on GDP on defence in 2030 with our fully funded plan and invest in the vital capabilities of the future, to give our Armed Forces the best equipment to do their job.
“We have a record in standing up to those who threaten our security and values, and we are taking actions to protect ourselves, our democracy and our economy at home.
“We have led the world in support of Ukraine against Putin's aggression, toughened our cyber defences and national security laws to protect the nation from terrorists and hostile state actors, as well as agreeing new trade and security deals across the world including in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Indo-Pacific and been part of a coalition that protected maritime security from Houthi attacks and helped police the airspace of our partners in the Middle East.
“This is the biggest strengthening of our defence since the Cold War, ensuring we remain the largest defence power in Europe. It will protect our security, cement our UK leadership in NATO and create more jobs in the UK.
“We ended the campaigning session in a lovely local wine & coffee bar in Copthorne - and I must say, I very much support their decorations! COME ON ENGLAND!"
