Political opinion: Mims Davies announces great news for Woodlands Meed School

This item has been submitted by the Conservative Party. Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, announces great news for Woodlands Meed School

GREAT NEWS FOR WOODLANDS MEED SCHOOL

Mims Davies said: “Today is a really important day for students and parents - handover of the building is going back to the council from the contractor and students are to be moving in, in September! This is a vital step forward after a long wait for the building to be ready and to take shape for many local and nearby families.

“The new £21.6m facilities for 100 students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) include:

A hydrotherapy pool

12 new classrooms

2 sports halls.

“The students will also benefit from new outside spaces for learning and play which is to include an all-weather pitch and an outside courtyard and amphitheatre where children can sit together and hold sporting and social events.

“ Since elected I have been working hard for this alongside Cllr Jacquie Russell, cabinet member on West Sussex County Council for children and learning, working with the school, parents, and councillors. As well as working with the school on other engagements.

“ As a mother of 2 children, a good Education and opportunity for our children is so important to me. I also know it's so important to the people of East Grinstead, Uckfield and all the Villages from the conversations on doors steps and parents contacting me.

“ This is a very good school with amazing teachers and lead ship that covers not only Burgess Hill, but also Mid Sussex and beyond and this is a crucial addition for parents across the area. I know parents have wanted this finished and delivered for a long time and this will be very welcome news after waiting so long.

“As an MP I visited all schools and hosted regular Q&A sessions with students, worked with governors and senior leadership teams at state and academy schools regarding funding, and pushed for additional investment in facilities at our schools.

“ I strongly believe that education and educational training should not be taxed and choice is at the heart of matters for all families. In the East Grinstead and Uckfield constituency, which I am hoping to represent after July 4th, we have: thousands of pupils in 10 fantastic independent schools. Some with special needs and all are vital to our communities and local economy because they also provide local jobs of all types and sustain local opportunities and are key roles.

“We need more stability, not instability in the education of our children. They have all been disrupted due to Covid and we must not actively make matters worse. If re-elected, I promise to do all I can to continue to fight this potential tax on education and stand up for all our children’s education as disruption and the impact for all children is price no one should be willing to pay.