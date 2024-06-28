Political opinion: Mims Davies has support from local business owners in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
Mims Davies said: "I'm thrilled to have the support of business owners like Mark here in East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages.
“Mark is the owner of Insulated Tools Ltd, a globally growing international tool making company providing local jobs and helping to boost our local economy - PRECISION. STRENGTH. DURABILITY.
“It's clear when speaking to residents we all want our economy to grow so we can fund and support the services we all rely on. Investing in our community with local jobs and opportunities for all is vital to every generation. From a growing but sustainable Gatwick, to backing our farmers, we must deliver progress across all sectors.
“I was thrilled as MP for Mid Sussex to be able to work with hard-working people like Mark and his brilliant team
"Only with your trust and support on Thursday 4th July will I be able to continue working to make our area even better for business owners."
