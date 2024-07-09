Political opinion: Mims Davies 'proud and honoured' to be MP for new constituency
"I’m so proud and honoured to be the MP for our new constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield & the villages.
"To my friends, supporters, and the voters, those with Conservative values and those with other values - I will stand up for all of you.
"Rest assured, we will hold the new Prime Minister and Government to account.
"Thank you again to the returning officer, the election teams, polling station teams, those who worked at the count, and the local police for working so hard and ensuring we have a free and fair election.
"I’d like to also take a moment to thank all the candidates who have been astoundingly lovely throughout the campaign. Thank you very much for a really hard fought election in positive terms.
"It is truly humbling and I’d like to thank each and every one of you for your votes, 19,319 of them to be exact! I appreciate every single one of them and I will work my absolute hardest for all residents.
"I look forward to travelling up to Westminster in the morning and welcoming all the new MP’s as they’re being inducted."
Mims is already working hard and having back-to-back meetings to ensure she fully represents the residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages from High Weald, down to Newick, Chailey, Wivelsfield and Offham, across to Balcombe, Ardingly, Scaynes Hill, Copthorne, Buxted and many more beautiful villages.
Mims Davies - 19,319 votes
Benedict Dempsey - 10,839 votes
Christina Nanna Mary Coleman - 5,277
Ben Sebastian Cox - 10,440
Ian Gibson - 2,482
William Jeffrey Highton - 2,036
