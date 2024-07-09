Political opinion: Mims Davies 'proud and honoured' to be MP for new constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On behalf of Conservative PartyMims Davies is now the MP for the new seat of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages with a 9000 majority.

"I’m so proud and honoured to be the MP for our new constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield & the villages.

"To my friends, supporters, and the voters, those with Conservative values and those with other values - I will stand up for all of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Rest assured, we will hold the new Prime Minister and Government to account.

"Thank you again to the returning officer, the election teams, polling station teams, those who worked at the count, and the local police for working so hard and ensuring we have a free and fair election.

"I’d like to also take a moment to thank all the candidates who have been astoundingly lovely throughout the campaign. Thank you very much for a really hard fought election in positive terms.

"It is truly humbling and I’d like to thank each and every one of you for your votes, 19,319 of them to be exact! I appreciate every single one of them and I will work my absolute hardest for all residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to travelling up to Westminster in the morning and welcoming all the new MP’s as they’re being inducted."

Mims is already working hard and having back-to-back meetings to ensure she fully represents the residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages from High Weald, down to Newick, Chailey, Wivelsfield and Offham, across to Balcombe, Ardingly, Scaynes Hill, Copthorne, Buxted and many more beautiful villages.

Mims Davies - 19,319 votes

Benedict Dempsey - 10,839 votes

Christina Nanna Mary Coleman - 5,277

Ben Sebastian Cox - 10,440

Ian Gibson - 2,482