Political opinion: Mims Davies speaks with residents in beautiful Fairwarp with one week to go until Polling Day

This item has been supplied by the Conservative Party. Mims Davies, PPC for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, speaks with residents in the beautiful Fairwarp with one week to go until Polling Day.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

1 WEEK TO GO!

Mims Davies said: “This morning I was in the absolutely beautiful Fairwarp in the lovely sunshine - looking somewhat like I'm on safari with my hat! But protection is needed in this hot weather!

Mims Davies.

“Last night I was in East Grinstead at The Trinity Church for their Hustings - thank you to the team for organising our final Hustings after a few dotted around the constituency.

“Thank you also to everyone who joined us and asked questions and to the candidates - it's been very good natured, kind, and pleasant which is exactly how we should be behaving.

“We always need to be kind as we don't know what people are going through. I've had a big of a tough time the last week, every parents worst nightmare, getting a phone call in the middle of the night that your daughter, who is in another country, has been taken to hospital. Thankfully she is back home now, safe and resting - thank you to the consulate and everyone who helped us, it really means a lot.

“Anyway, more doors to knock on, more residents to speak to, and more leaflets to deliver.