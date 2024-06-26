Political opinion: Rebuilding General Practice provision is vital, says Jess Brown-Fuller

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This item has been submitted by the Liberal Democrat party. Jess Brown- Fuller, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester this week discussed her party’s plans to increase the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000 allowing patients to see their GP within a week or within 24 hours for urgent cases.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

In a visit to a local GP practice, Jess heard from Dr Mike Lewis how a combination of early retirement, young doctors heading overseas to work and less hours being offered to locum doctors was leaving the primary care sector seriously short of GPs. Retention is very difficult as doctors become frustrated with the limited time available to spend with patients and the limited provision in secondary care resulting in long waiting times for treatment, he told Jess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lib Dems propose freeing up GPs’ time by giving more prescribing rights and public health advisory services to qualified pharmacists, nurse practitioners and paramedics. Their plan to shake up the NHS also includes introducing a universal 24/7 GP booking system and removing top-down bureaucracy to let practices hire the staff they need and invest in training.

Dr Mike Lewis takes Jess Brown-Fuller's blood pressure

“This Conservative government has failed to invest in, or deliver the change needed, to help our local health services cope. Thousands of patients in the Chichester area are facing long waits, often in terrible pain whilst waiting to see their GP or find it hard to navigate the booking system in their surgery,” said Jess.

“I believe in our NHS and want to make it fit for purpose so that it can help make our country fit for purpose again. It should not be too much to ask for patients to be able to see their GP when they need to,” said Jess.

General Practice is the gateway to the NHS, it has always been nimble and adaptable but it is now struggling to cope, said Dr Lewis, pointing out that GPs are frustrated by the inability to see patients with multiple conditions for long enough and the ever-increasing waiting times to obtain treatment in secondary care.