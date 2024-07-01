Reform UK candidate for Chichester makes visit to village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reform UK Parliamentary candidate visited Bosham on Wednesday, June 26.

Teresa De Santis made the visit at the invitation of The Bosham Association. The Bosham Association is a community organisation and a charity seeking to support the life of the village and protect and enhance its character. It was founded in 1963, with John Betjeman as its first president.

Peter Sims, Joint Chair, said: "The Association briefed Teresa on some of the current issues facing the village from the Association’s perspective as she was taken on a tour of some parts of the village.

BA Joint Chair Peter Sims, Teresa De Santis Reform UK, BA Joint Chair Jenny Bentall Morris.

"High on the agenda were the Barratt David Wilson Homes development at Highgrove, as well as pollution in the harbour."

Teresa De Santis said: "It was lovely to meet with the Bosham Association this week and to see the problems that raw sewage has created in Bosham & other local coastal communities.

"Reform pledge to take back our utility companies such as Southern Water. We will launch a new model that brings 50% of each utility into public ownership, the other 50% would be owned by the UK pension funds benefiting from new expertise and better management.

"Bosham is not alone in suffering with Victorian sewage systems and rather than repairing it our water companies are lining the pockets of the utility companies’ shareholders and CEOs."