Chichester Cathedral is to host a hustings event on Wednesday, June 26 | National World

Five prospective parliamentary candidates seeking to represent the Chichester constituency in the general election will go head to head in a live question time hosted at and by Chichester Cathedral on Wednesday June 26.

All tickets for the event have now been allocated – but you can still watch the event live on Sussex World. You will find the player below and can make it full-screen by clicking the icon in its bottom-right.

Each of the five candidates representing Conservative, Liberal Democrats, Labour, the Greens and Reform UK will draw lots as to where they will sit and the order in which they will address the audience with a one-minute opening speech.

Gary Shipton, the independent chair who is editor-in-chief of Sussex World and its weekly newspapers across Sussex, will select a broad cross section of questions from those submitted by the audience.

Candidates

The candidates will then each have a total of 12 minutes to answer the questions. They can divide their 12 minutes however they wish but no candidate will be given more than the 12 minutes across the evening, apart from their opening one minute. Mr Shipton said the aim was to ensure that all candidates were treated as fairly and impartially as possible.

The candidates who have been invited by the Cathedral to attend are: Jessica Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrats; Tom Collinge, Labour; Teresa De Santis, Reform UK; Gillian Keegan, Conservative & Unionist Party and Tim Young, Green Party.