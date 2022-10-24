Proposals for the new Hailsham roundabout

On Monday (October 24), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment considered the results of a recent consultation on plans to create a new four-way roundabout connecting Ersham Road, South Road and Diplocks Way.

A public consultation was carried out in April and May this year. This generated 215 responses (mostly from Hailsham area residents) with more than 83 per cent either supporting or strongly supporting the scheme.

In light of this, Cllr Dowling agreed for the project to move ahead a detailed design and construction stage.

Expected to cost £1.5m of Wealden’s Community Infrastructure Levy monies, the project would replace the existing mini-roundabout connecting South Road and Ersham Road, as well as a nearby junction connecting Diplocks Way and South Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the works would be intended to cut down on congestion and help reduce pressures resulting from ongoing development in the area.

Despite overall support, the consultation did see objections raised around the loss of Ersham Triangle Village Green as part of the project. This village green was de-designated earlier this year, although an alternative provision is to be made near to the Cuckoo Trail in the south of the town.

Concerns were also raised over plans to include pedestrian crossings and two-way cycle paths as part of the project’s design.

Another line of concerns were raised by ward councillor Steve Murphy (Lib Dem). Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Murphy said he was ‘generally supportive’ of the project, but had doubts it would effectively cut down on congestion without further works elsewhere in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He argued the council should focus its attention on the South Road Bridge area in order to overcome his concerns.

Earlier this year proposals to improve key junctions between Hailsham and Eastbourne moved ahead to the ‘detailed design’ phase alongside a bid for £29.2m of government funding to carry out the works.

The proposals include plans to create a new roundabout at the Hempstead Lane junction and to replace the A22 Golden Jubilee Way/Dittons Road roundabout with a traffic-light controlled crossroads.