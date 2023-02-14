Goodwood Motor Circuit set for new heritage workshop installed following approved plans

Plans for a new heritage workshop at Goodwood have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester would see the new workshop be placed in the renovated Tyrell Shed.

The Tyrrell Shed currently sits within a small commercial compound located just outside the village of Ockham in Surrey.

The Tyrrell Shed has a long, rich and important history within the world of motorsport and Formula 1 racing as a number of Formula One legends, such as Jackie Stewart raced in cars built in the shed.

The application sought to relocate the Tyrrell Shed from its current location to a new permanent home adjacent to the Goodwood Motor Circuit, allowing it to be used by the Goodwood Estate and enjoyed year-round by the public.

It is intended that the shed be dismantled, transported and rebuilt in time for the Goodwood Revival in September 2023.

In its statement of acceptance, Chichester District Council said: “The building is proposed to be relocated at Goodwood, having been offered to the Estate to preserve and showcase its humble importance and historical significance.

"The significance, in no small part, being its owner's historical association with motorsport and Goodwood, and the circuits place in motorsport history. As such, the addition of the building, as part of the historic fabric of the traditional motor circuit is considered to meet the tests set out above, and acceptable despite the countryside location of the site. It is clear, the relocation of the building here, would be most appropriate, rather than to a site which it has no previous connection nor significance to.

"The remaining buildings within the northeast quadrant, are themselves of a notable age and traditional in appearance, which would allow the shed to assimilate into its surroundings. The shed will be read in conjunction with existing structures and larger buildings within this quadrant of the motor circuit, which are used in conjunction with the established use of the site and will not appear incongruous in respects of its size, scale or form.

“The building it to be restored as part of the relocation, improving the condition of the external timber claddings and windows.”