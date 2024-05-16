Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cyclists who ‘recklessly disregard others’ will now ‘face the same penalties’ as drivers and motorcyclists if they cause a death or serious injury.

The Department for Transport (DfT) revealed on Wednesday (May 15) that the government has ‘agreed to introduce new laws’.

"Cyclists who kill or seriously injure because of dangerous cycling, or who kill through careless cycling, face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists who do so,” a spokesperson for the DfT said.

"Ministers have backed an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, put forward by Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, to introduce the ‘offence of causing death by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling’.

"The government will bring forward an updated amendment to the Bill as it enters the House of Lords where it will be further debated.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said most cyclists – ‘like most drivers’ – are ‘responsible and considerate’.

He added: “But it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law for doing so.

“Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done.