Government invites residents to shape devolution for Sussex and Brighton

Local Government Minister Jim McMahon delivered the message during a visit to Crawley this week, where he unveiled a plaque at the new Crawley Innovation Centre, which is supported by government funding.

He spoke to local leaders about how devolution could benefit the region before travelling by hydrogen bus to meet apprentices at Crawley College.

The government launched a consultation in February on proposals to establish a Combined County Authority for Sussex and Brighton as part of the Devolution Priority Programme – one of the largest ever single packages of mayoral devolution in England.

The government is now seeking views from interested parties, such as local residents, businesses, and public sector bodies.

Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution Jim McMahon OBE MP said: “From the beautiful natural environment of the South Downs to the UK’s largest marina, Sussex and Brighton have a lot to be proud of.

“Now, we want local communities to play a leading role in realising the area’s future potential.

“Our devolution revolution is putting power into the hands of local people, as part of our Plan for Change.

“I encourage everyone in Sussex and Brighton to contribute to our devolution consultation and make sure their views are heard.”

The Devolution Priority Programme will bridge the gap between the English Devolution White Paper and the forthcoming English Devolution Bill.

The government is working towards mayoral elections in May 2026 for the areas that have joined the Programme.

The easiest way to respond and engage in the consultation is via the link: Sussex and Brighton.

