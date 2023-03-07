Mid Sussex District Council is making £20,000 available to local community groups and voluntary organisations to help Mid Sussex residents celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

People across the country and the Commonwealth will celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort over a weekend of special events on 6-8 May.

The extended Bank Holiday provides an opportunity for communities to come together to mark the historic event and Mid Sussex District Council has created a special grant fund of £20,000 to support and facilitate community parties and events within the district.

The funding will help non-profit making community and voluntary organisations with the cost of celebrations on The King’s Coronation Weekend. The Council is promoting the fund through the Voluntary Sector Network and organisations can apply online on the Council’s dedicated Coronation page www.midsussex.gov.uk/the-coronation/

King Charles III (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The deadline to apply for this one-off grant is 5pm on 31 March 2023.

Councillor Norman Webster, Cabinet Member for Community said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a significant moment in our history and many people in the UK and across the Commonwealth will be keen to celebrate.

“We’re supporting people in Mid Sussex by providing one-off grants to help local people get community events up and running.

“Street parties are always a popular way to celebrate but His Majesty The King is also inviting neighbours and communities to share food and fun together as part of The Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday 7 May.

“The Coronation will be a wonderful time to celebrate with friends, family and neighbours but it also provides an opportunity to give something back to the community. The Big Help Out on Monday 8 May encourages people to try volunteering and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas on Monday 8 May.

“Whatever you choose to do, we are here to support you, especially if your event demonstrates a clear benefit to the local community. If you’d like to apply for support, please do so as soon as possible because applications close at the end of this month.”