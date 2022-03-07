Grants totalling £1.6million for Mid Sussex’s community facilities and organisations

The majority of the money – £1.4m – was released to the Colwell Ground Community Interest Company, Haywards Heath, from S106 contributions and will be used to build three sports pitches and a community centre at the St Francis Sports Ground.

In total, 29 grants were given the nod by members of the cabinet grants panel on Monday (February 21).

They included £100,000 for Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club for new dugouts, floodlighting and ball stop fencing, and £8,250 for Burgess Hill Bowls Club to pay for the installation of bi-fold doors to modernise the clubhouse.

As with the Colwell grant, the money for both of these projects will be released from S106 contributions.

These contributions are made by developers to the community via the council and can be used to help fund everything from affordable housing and roads to bus routes and youth services.

Another 23 projects received money from the Independent Retailers Grant Scheme.

The £73,000 pot was offered in chunks of up to £4,000 to help to improve the appearance of shops, inside and out, and to build each business’s operation and competitiveness.

Among the successful applicants were: Ounce Stores Ltd, Lindfield; The Rocking Horse Emporium, Burgess Hill; Fun Pots Ltd, Haywards Heath; and My Enhance Ltd, East Grinstead.

The final three projects to receive good news came from Citizens Advice, Hassocks & Hurst Little Bees, and the IMPACT Foundation.

Each applied for a Community & Economic Development Grant and each was successful.

Citizens Advice will receive £4,984 to work with the adult education charity Aspire to set up language cafés for diverse communities in the area.

Hassocks & Hurst Little Bees will receive £500 for the hire of a new venue in which to run activities for children as well as parent and child first aid CPR classes.

The IMPACT Foundation helps disadvantaged and vulnerable families to access and cook healthy meals on a budget.

It will receive £2,545 to support 30 families – who have been previously homeless, living in a hostel for young mums or suffering from social isolation during the pandemic – with individual and group cooking sessions.