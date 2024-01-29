Grassroots sports in Mid Sussex gets more than £10,000 in government funding
Some 1,100 projects across the country are receiving funding towards facilities like changing rooms, pavilions and state of the art 3G football turf to improve access to sport for local communities.
MP Mims Davies said: “I am thrilled our brilliant Mid Sussex has gained £10,631 of investment for sports facilities. There is a clear link between feeling your best, both mentally and physically, and exercising regularly. That is why I welcome the news the Conservative Government are helping people across Mid Sussex get active by investing £10,631 into our grassroots sports facilities. The Conservative Government is sticking to its plan to make sure everyone can access the facilities they need to live an active and healthy lifestyle, ensuring a brighter future for all.”
Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Sport and physical activity are vital to our mental health and wellbeing, and each year thousands of people make a New Year’s resolution to exercise more. We know that one of the major barriers in getting active is having access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are upgrading 1,100 more pitches, backed by investing £93 million. This Government has delivered thousands of new projects across the UK with the aim of getting over 120,000 more people to get active, helping us to make big strides towards meeting our ambitious target of 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”