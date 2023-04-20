Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Green light for detailed layout and design of 160-home Angmering development off Arundel Road

The design and appearance of a 160-home development planned for Angmering has been approved by Arun District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Outline permission for the Redrow Homes Ltd scheme off of Arundel Road was given in March 2020.

The look of it was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 8.5ha site will be made up of 134 one to five-bedroom houses and 26 one and two-bedroom flats, with 48 of the homes being classed as affordable.

Most Popular
Aerial view of the application siteAerial view of the application site
Aerial view of the application site

Agent Tim Burden said the homes would be powered by air source heat pumps and, in line with new building regulations, each would have an electric vehicle charging point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The meeting was told that, while only two objections to the plans had been received before outline permission was given, a further 94 were sent to the council on the day before Wednesday’s meeting.

Most, though, raised concerns about issues already looked at in March 2020.

Related topics:AngmeringArun District Council