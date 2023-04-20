The design and appearance of a 160-home development planned for Angmering has been approved by Arun District Council.

Outline permission for the Redrow Homes Ltd scheme off of Arundel Road was given in March 2020.

The look of it was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).

The 8.5ha site will be made up of 134 one to five-bedroom houses and 26 one and two-bedroom flats, with 48 of the homes being classed as affordable.

Aerial view of the application site

Agent Tim Burden said the homes would be powered by air source heat pumps and, in line with new building regulations, each would have an electric vehicle charging point.

The meeting was told that, while only two objections to the plans had been received before outline permission was given, a further 94 were sent to the council on the day before Wednesday’s meeting.