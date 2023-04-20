Outline permission for the Redrow Homes Ltd scheme off of Arundel Road was given in March 2020.
The look of it was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).
The 8.5ha site will be made up of 134 one to five-bedroom houses and 26 one and two-bedroom flats, with 48 of the homes being classed as affordable.
Agent Tim Burden said the homes would be powered by air source heat pumps and, in line with new building regulations, each would have an electric vehicle charging point.
The meeting was told that, while only two objections to the plans had been received before outline permission was given, a further 94 were sent to the council on the day before Wednesday’s meeting.
Most, though, raised concerns about issues already looked at in March 2020.