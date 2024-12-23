Green light for next steps of new medical centre in East Sussex town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The next steps for a new health facility serving Willingdon and Polegate have been approved after passing through Wealden District Council’s cabinet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polegate and Willingdon have a growing older population so the proposed centre aims to address a shortage of space for GPs who are struggling to meet the increasing demand.

Lewes MP James MacCleary, local councils and NHS leaders have been working together to address the healthcare area’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacCleary said: “This is a top priority for Polegate and Willingdon, and for me as the MP. This remains one of my ongoing priorities, from councils to NHS leaders, to keep progress moving. Prior to my election there were a lot of promises made, but progress halted and funding wasn’t found. There's still work to be done, but I will continue pushing to ensure we deliver the first-class healthcare facilities that residents in Polegate and Willingdon deserve.”

Lewes MP James MacCleary said a new health facility is a top priority for Polegate and Willingdon

The two potential sites already identified for development are Hindsland and Mornings Mill. These areas are both being developed for housing and have outline planning approval already. The MP said feasibility studies will now determine the most suitable location for the facility and there will be consultations during the next part of the process.

Mr MacCleary said: “I encourage residents to engage with the consultation as it opens, so they can help shape the project to best suit the needs of the local community.”

The MP has been advocating for a facility to remain in Polegate town centre to improve accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealden District Council has said the project will include: sustainable design, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient systems, and enhanced transport links to promote walking, cycling, and public transport use. Sussex Integrated Care Board has identified Polegate and Willingdon as priority areas for healthcare investment because current facilities cannot expand or meet modern standards.