Green light given for updated Climate Emergency declaration in Crawley

Crawley Borough Council has updated its Climate Emergency declaration to include a nature emergency and outlined its aim to join the UK100 group of local authorities advocating a local-led rapid transition to net zero and clean air ahead of the Government’s legal target

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the revised declaration, which was approved at yesterday’s Full Council meeting, the council resolves to:

- reduce its direct carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, while improving air quality and halting biodiversity loss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- work with its partners, residents and businesses in Crawley to eliminate its indirect emissions and achieve net zero across the Borough by 2045.

Worth Park

Declaring a nature emergency alongside the existing climate emergency acknowledges the strong links between climate change, biodiversity loss and air quality. It will enable the council to focus on meeting the additional responsibilities and obligations for halting biodiversity loss that the Environment Act 2021 has given local authorities across the country.

The council plans to halt biodiversity loss by ensuring that all new developments increase biodiversity, implementing its tree strategy and continuing to invest in its parks and green spaces to allow species to thrive and ensure everyone has access to them.

Air quality is closely linked to burning fossil fuels for transport. The council aims to improve this by encouraging active and sustainable travel and reducing congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said: “The updated Climate Emergency declaration will help us accelerate the reduction of emissions which are in our direct control over the next five years. It also gives us more time to eliminate those emissions that are unfortunately outside of our control. We will be engaging with residents and businesses to shape plans around this ambitious challenge.

Councillor Bob Noyce with Steve Peters, Head Gardener and Curator at Worth Park

“Halting climate change cannot be achieved in isolation, so joining the UK100 group will enable us to collaborate with other local authorities in responding to climate change, as well as strengthen our voice in advocating to the Government for action.”

Crawley Borough Council’s updated Climate Emergency declaration can be found on the Climate Emergency page of its website: https://crawley.gov.uk/environment/climate-and-nature-emergency