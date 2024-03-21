Green Parliamentary candidate for Chichester makes 'special' visit to village
Tim Young, the Green Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester paid a visit to Bosham on Sunday 17 March 2024 at the invitation of The Bosham Association. The Bosham Association is a community organisation and a charity seeking to support the life of the village and protect and enhance its character. It was founded in 1963, with John Betjeman as its first president.
Peter Sims, Join Chair said: “The Association briefed Tim on some of the current issues facing the village from the Association’s perspective. He was also taken on a tour of some parts of the village.
“High on the agenda was the Barratt David Wilson Homes development at Highgrove as well as pollution in the harbour. Discussions continued over tea at the Association’s President’s house too. The Association plans to meet all the prospective Parliamentary Candidates for Chichester and the current MP.”