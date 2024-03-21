Tim Young visited Bosham.

Tim Young, the Green Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester paid a visit to Bosham on Sunday 17 March 2024 at the invitation of The Bosham Association. The Bosham Association is a community organisation and a charity seeking to support the life of the village and protect and enhance its character. It was founded in 1963, with John Betjeman as its first president.

Peter Sims, Join Chair said: “The Association briefed Tim on some of the current issues facing the village from the Association’s perspective. He was also taken on a tour of some parts of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad