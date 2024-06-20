Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Green Party Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex has spoken about her views and the issues she would address in the district if she wins the constituency at the General Election on July 4.

Deanna Nicholson, 59, from Haywards Heath, was previously an IT Systems Manager before becoming a teacher of A-level physics and maths. She now works for the Advanced Mathematics Support Programme.

Mrs Nicholson told the Middy: "A main issue we’ve got in this area is lack of affordable housing, that’s a massive one – I mean really affordable housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is concerned about the knock-on effect of this, particularly on carers who want to work in the district.

Green Party Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex Deanna Nicholson

She said: “There aren't enough in the area. No one can afford to live here on the salaries they pay. I think the Green Party’s moving of the minimum wage up a few pounds an hour will benefit people because they’ll be more likely to get the care they need.”

She said: “We measure wealth in the wrong way. The real wealth of our country is our happiness or our people, the security of our people, how many people are fed.”

Mrs Nicholson said she supports ‘a fairer tax system’, using Denmark as an example where taxation is higher but the population is healthier, people can get doctors appointments and afford housing, and there is a ‘proper investment in education, nursery provision and child care provision’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Those would be my priorities, actually mending the health of our community, that is in all areas: housing, education, the lowest paid and working to reduce the need for food banks.”

Having been on the planning committee in Haywards Heath Mrs Nicholson said she understands the problems of ‘not building properly affordable houses’ and being given ‘massive housing targets’ from central government. She believes local politicians should have more control over this and stand up to central government to say ‘no, this is not good enough for our area’.

Mrs Nicholson said there is a problem with roads and drainage not being updated too, as well as issues with having enough doctors, planning for an ageing population and pressures on water supplies.

She added that the Green Party appealed to her because it is interested in giving more power and resources back to local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Nicholson agrees with the Green Party’s views on agriculture, but is pro-farming and sympathises with farmers who are under pressure. “One of the biggest drivers of climate change is the way we farm,” she said. “Farmers have been tasked with producing foods as cheaply as they possibly can.”

She cited The National Food Strategy, which says we use 70 per cent of available land for grazing, sheep and cows, or growing fodder for them. Mrs Nicholson said the Greens are not anti-farming but said supermarkets and the demand for cheap meat has led to nature depletion. She said: “We need to start unpicking that and pulling that back but we need to take people with us and do it fairly.”