‘Grey route’ for Arundel A27 Bypass to be discussed by district council

During a special full council meeting, councillors will decide whether or not to show their support for the ‘Grey Route’ – the current preferred route chosen for the new scheme.

Officers have recommended that the council support the scheme on the condition that discussions continue on a south facing Ford Road junction with the new A27 road and that potential rat-running and increased traffic in local villages, such as Walberton, is addressed.

Grey route for new Arundel Bypass

Although ADC is the local planning authority, the scheme is considered to be a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and the final decision will therefore lie with the secretary of state.

If it is approved, construction could start in 2024 and the road could be fully operational by 2027.

National Highways – which is responsible for operating, maintaining, and improving motorways and major A roads across the country – says the route could reduce congestion, improve safety, reduce travel time, and improve the capacity of the A27.

Protest outside County Hall last week

Currently the road, which serves a population of one million people and connects coastal communities between Porstmouth and Pevensey, ‘operates well over capacity’.

National Highways announced the preferred Grey Route in October 2020 despite just seven per cent of the public supporting this option.

ADC preferred the Magenta Route which was supported by 22 per cent during the 2019 consultation.

“Overall, the consultation demonstrated a high level of support for improving the A27 and we believe that the Grey route (Option 5BV1) presents the best opportunity to deliver the project objectives,” said National Highways.

The Grey would run from the existing Crossbush Junction, in the east, over the

railway line, before crossing the River Arun and its flood plain on a viaduct.

It would then pass to the south of Binsted Wood, through Avisford Golf Course, before crossing Tye Lane to reconnect with the existing A27 around Copse Lane, Walberton.

It is estimated that journey time from the Fontwell East Roundabout to Crossbush could reduce from 15.3 minutes to 9.3 minutes.

The route has been subject to much protest from local community and environmental groups who say it could lead to congestion on local roads.

The group ‘Arundel Alternative’ objected to the plans and the Woodland Trust objected to all the proposed routes due to potential environmental impacts.

Last month, children from Walberton & Binsted Primary School,

Walberton Playcentre, and Walberton Pre-School & Nursery joined supporters

of the Say No to Grey campaign to protest against the plans during a consultation event at Walberton Village Hall.

Sally Ward, of Walberton Friends and Neighbours, said: “We share a deep anxiety that this ill-thought out plan will result in inevitable injuries or deaths to children trying to get in and out of their education and play centres, let alone the damage to their long-term health.

“We also fear that National Highways are not listening to our very real concerns.

“We want to express our strong opposition to National Highways’ plans.”

Last week, protesters and members of Extinction Rebellion’s ‘Red Rebels’ marched from the Chichester Cross to County Hall in opposition to the plans.

In February, Horsham District Council announced its support for the scheme.

Meanwhile supporters of a bypass have described the grey route as the ‘only option left’.

A public consultation will be open until Tuesday (March 8).