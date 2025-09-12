Group organises protest walk in East Sussex village against plan for more than 4,000 homes

Seen from above, the rough area where more than 4,000 homes could be built. Photo: Google Maps

A group is inviting East Hoathly with Halland residents to take part in a protest walk against a plan for more than 4,000 homes.

The No Development of Oakleigh Gardens (NoDOG) Group said the event is taking place on Saturday, September 27. It starts at 10.30am at the The Coach House at Halland Park Farm.

The residents group was set up in response to the Oakleigh Garden Community scheme, a proposed development of 4,441 dwellings covering 324 hectares in East Hoathly and Halland. The scheme is also proposing employment space, schools, shops, an on-site medical centre and community meeting space.

People can view the vision document by South West Strategic Developments (SWSD) at laughton-pc.gov.uk.

Organisers of the protest walk said: “The circular walk will be just over one mile. If you are unable to manage the walk please try to get to the meeting point for a group photo.”

They encouraged participants to bring friends, children and dogs on leads, as well as a placard to carry if possible. Their ideas for placard slogans include: “No houses here”, “Fields for food”, “No new town”, My dog loves this walk” or “My children love these fields”.

The Village Concerns Steering Committee, which also opposes the homes, said: “We were formed to fight overdevelopment in both East Hoathly and Halland. This is a huge potential overdevelopment that will have equally huge implications for both villages. We encourage our supporters to participate.”

The NoDOG Group listed their reasons to oppose the development. The group said the homes would be in ‘a strategically poor location’ within the transport network, adding it would be ‘car dependant’. It said the development would be too remote from established urban centres and too remote to raise interest from Affordable Housing providers. The group said the development would see around 20,000 new residents and more than 10,000 additional cars using the A22 on a daily basis. The also group believes the development would cause ‘significant harm to Ancient Woodland’, and says it wants protected species’ habitats kept safe.

The group also wants Listed buildings and scheduled monuments, as well as views to the South Downs, protected. It said the development could lead to the erosion of the rural landscape and amenity with ‘significant loss’ of high grade agricultural land. The group added: “A significant part of site floods regularly.”

People can www.oakleighgardens.com to find out more about the group or email Marion Salmon on [email protected].

SWSD’s vision document outlines the land promoter’s proposals for the community.

It said: “Both SWSD and the Landowner are committed to creating a lasting legacy on this site, that they and the Council can be proud of for generations to come. The new community will deliver development that is of a permanent high quality with materials that last, and a range of community facilities that will endure for the long term.”

In a description of what the community could look like in 2045, the document said: “In Oakleigh Garden Community it is possible to live a life where all aspects of everyday living are available locally.”

It described the community as ‘modern, green, vital with local flora and fauna, and really convenient’, saying the area would be well connected by new cycle routes and bus connections to Uckfield and Lewes with their train stations. It said there would be an ‘interplay of farming activities, which sustain the landscape, the outstanding parkland landscape and the diverse residential community’.

The document added that there would be two to three care homes or villages that include provision of 55+ apartment living, assisted living, care and extra care elements. It said there would also be a Green Infrastructure Network of new parkland that would seek to ‘reintroduce the character of the area’. It said 35 per cent of the dwellings would be affordable.