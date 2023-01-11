Proposals for a housing development in Guestling Green have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (January 10), a planning inspector dismissed an appeal connected to plans to build up to four houses at a former commercial stables, off of Chapel Lane.

The original application had been refused by Rother District Council in January last year, due to concerns about its location and impact on the character of the surrounding area.

This decision was disputed by the appellant, who argued the benefits of new housing and replacing a ‘non-viable’ business would outweigh the council’s concerns.

Proposed site layout

The inspector disagreed with this assessment, however. In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Whilst I acknowledge the benefits, in this instance they come at the expense of significant harm to the character and appearance of the area.