Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Gurjar Hindu Union temple in Ifield seeking permission for extension

Plans for a two-storey extension to the Gurjar Hindu Union temple in Ifield have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 12:16pm

The application seeks permission to extend the north side of the building while adding four high-level windows on the north and south.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0665/FUL.

Hide Ad
Diwali festival and New Year at Crawley's Gurjar Hindu Union Temple, the Apple Tree Centre
Crawley Borough Council