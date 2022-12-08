The application seeks permission to extend the north side of the building while adding four high-level windows on the north and south.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0665/FUL.
Plans for a two-storey extension to the Gurjar Hindu Union temple in Ifield have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.
