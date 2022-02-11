Hailsham by-election results are in

Anne Blake-Coggins has secured the Hailsham South seat for the Lib Dems with 394 votes.
Christopher Bryant gained 254 votes for the Conservatives and Stephen Gander gained 12 votes for the Social Democrats.
Steven David has secured the Hailsham North West seat for the Conservatives with 251 votes.
Darren Ridge gained 243 votes for the Lib Dems.
The votes took place yesterday (Thursday, February 10).
The turnout for voting was 22.95 per cent for Hailsham South and 18.86 per cent for Hailsham North West.