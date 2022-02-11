Hailsham by-election results are in

Here are the results of the by-elections in Hailsham for Wealden District Council.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:58 pm

Anne Blake-Coggins has secured the Hailsham South seat for the Lib Dems with 394 votes.

Christopher Bryant gained 254 votes for the Conservatives and Stephen Gander gained 12 votes for the Social Democrats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Steven David has secured the Hailsham North West seat for the Conservatives with 251 votes.

Hailsham by-elections

Darren Ridge gained 243 votes for the Lib Dems.

The votes took place yesterday (Thursday, February 10).

The turnout for voting was 22.95 per cent for Hailsham South and 18.86 per cent for Hailsham North West.

HailshamWealden District CouncilConservativesLib Dems