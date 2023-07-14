West Sussex County Council is to spend £6.5m replacing halogen bulbs in traffic signals with LEDs.

The replacement programme became necessary after the sale of halogen light-bulbs was banned in 2021 and their manufacture ceased in 2022.

And whilst current contractor Telent Technology Services Limited has sufficient stock over the short to medium term and are investigating alternative sources, the future supply of halogen bulbs will become increasingly unreliable according to council officers.

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, gave the go-ahead to spend the money in a decision published on Friday (July 14).

Traffic lights (Credit: Sussex World/Steve Robards)

Over the next three years, nine traffic signal junctions and 81 traffic signal crossings – from Crawley in the north to Chichester in the south – will be kitted out with new equipment.

A report from Matt Davey, assistant director for highways, transport & planning, said: “The main advantages of LED over halogen are that it generates the same light output with considerably less energy usage and a greatly extended life.

“In comparison, halogen requires a lamp change every 12 months, equating to around 2,000 bulbs per annum.”

The report estimated that the switch to LEDs would save the council around £60,000 per year.

The budget for the replacement programme was approved in February.

The work will be carried out by Telent.

As of April 2023, the county council has 122 traffic signal junctions and 390 traffic crossing signals within its remit.